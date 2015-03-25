ashley steen

buffalo illustration

ashley steen
ashley steen
  • Save
buffalo illustration line icon buffalo bison vector illustration logo animal
Download color palette

working on a logo for a friend's production company. we went to the university of colorado (go buffs!) so he is naming his new company after our school mascot. this is one of a few styles i am trying out.

feedback is very welcome!!!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
ashley steen
ashley steen

More by ashley steen

View profile
    • Like