ashley steen

KEVIN.MURPHY salon brochure

ashley steen
ashley steen
  • Save
KEVIN.MURPHY salon brochure brochure print beauty typography layout
Download color palette

inner spread of a brochure i designed last year for australian hair care line, KEVIN.MURPHY.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
ashley steen
ashley steen

More by ashley steen

View profile
    • Like