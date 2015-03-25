vector pup

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
working on a fun pro-bono branding project for a local dog rescue. here is the first pass at the mascot of the rescue, leo, a pit mix.
trying to work out how to have his tongue hang out without looking too long or too much like a chin. i liked the idea of having a collar with a tag, but maybe it is too much? feedback is more than welcome!