vector pup

vector pup logo illustration vector dog branding
working on a fun pro-bono branding project for a local dog rescue. here is the first pass at the mascot of the rescue, leo, a pit mix.
trying to work out how to have his tongue hang out without looking too long or too much like a chin. i liked the idea of having a collar with a tag, but maybe it is too much? feedback is more than welcome!

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
