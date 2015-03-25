Nick Beel

International Food Icons

Following @Jacky Lee's carousel module, I implemented my own icons which symbolise countries of the world using their national dish or most iconic food. For more information see https://www.behance.net/gallery/10432125/International-Food-Festival-Icons

Try match the icon to its country!

Rebound of
Framer Looping Carousel
By Jacky Lee
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
