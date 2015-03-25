🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Woodhouse Tinucci Architects
Design Team: Samantha Piane, Andy Tinucci, Nathan Bowman
The Eastman Egg Company, an already successful food truck making its way around the Chicago area, approached Woodhouse Tinucci Architects looking for help designing their first storefront. Wanting a handcrafted, but sleek look to match the restaurant's downtown surroundings, our design team used an urban color pallet of blacks and whites to create a strict contrast, while counterbalancing with various wood textures.
Photo credit: Mike Schwartz