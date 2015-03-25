Jaesik Kim

Video Dieter iOS app icon app ios icon video dieter
Download color palette

Hi, This app icon is for Video Dieter App for iOS. You can check more detail here
http://on.be.net/1BHMHDs
and also download here
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/video-dieter-its-time-to-lighten/id802729244?mt=8

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
