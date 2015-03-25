Ben Harman

Comic Papyrus Font - FINALLY

Comic Papyrus Font - FINALLY
This is probably the dumbest thing I've designed in a while. Yet I'm strangely proud of it.

Complete font available for purchase here:
https://creativemarket.com/benharman/229510-Comic-Papyrus-Font-FINALLY!

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
