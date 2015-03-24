Matt Muenzer

CR DC FC Crest

Matt Muenzer
Matt Muenzer
  • Save
CR DC FC Crest soccer crest dc washington dc
Download color palette

On-jersey crest for the Cornerstone Research DC soccer team, The 'Stoners. Made a "CR" monogram and a little nod to the DC flag up top.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Matt Muenzer
Matt Muenzer

More by Matt Muenzer

View profile
    • Like