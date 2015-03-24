𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴
Wallet Concept 2 for Android

𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴 for Funsize
Wallet Concept 2 for Android
I've worked with @Natalie Thai and the @funsize team on some visual concepts for a mobile wallet. Here's a discovery view where users find deals and steals that are near them.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
