Rye

Business cards

Rye
Rye
  • Save
Business cards type business card pen and ink
Download color palette

I haven't had business cards in forever, and put off company cards because I'm never happy with the headshot that's supposed to go on mine. So tonight I handcrafted my own semi-artisanal-no-two-alike-because-my-self-imposed-mark-is-hard-to-draw business cards. Now I'm going to sleep.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Rye
Rye

More by Rye

View profile
    • Like