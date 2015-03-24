Patrick Chew
Patrick Chew
Patrick Chew for IBM
"All the problems of the world could be settled easily if men [and women] were only willing to think."
Thomas J. Watson

@matthewcpaul and I channeled our inner Paul Rands to create this 4 color print, celebrating a visit from our CEO Ginni Rometty during SXSW and our enduring mission to create a sustainable design culture at IBM.

