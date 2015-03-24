Woodhouse Tinucci Architects Website

Woodhouse Tinucci Architects went through re-branding in 2014, and required a new website. Working with the team to develop a simple, but straight forward website to display the wonderful scope of projects Woodhouse Tinucci Architects has designed was an incredible experience (it helps that I was part of the design team as well :) )

Project Team: Brian Foote & Samantha Piane with creative direction from David Woodhouse and Andy Tinucci