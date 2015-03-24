Jack Sabbath

Faces Trading Places - WIP 1

Jack Sabbath
Jack Sabbath
  • Save
Faces Trading Places - WIP 1 wip pre-production concept thumbnails faces storyboard short film sketch color pencils sneak peak animation
Download color palette

First thumbnails to my next short animated film, codenamed, Faces Trading Places

Jack Sabbath
Jack Sabbath
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jack Sabbath

View profile
    • Like