Chris Mack

PortfoLIO App for Windows 8

Chris Mack
Chris Mack
  • Save
PortfoLIO App for Windows 8 windows 8 portfolio app designer photographer presentations lio metro
Download color palette

A friend wanted to use a Microsoft Surface to display his portfolio at an interview but couldn't find an app so I made one and called it LIO.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Chris Mack
Chris Mack
Like