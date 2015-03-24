Roko Kerovec

Akcelik

Roko Kerovec
Roko Kerovec
  • Save
Akcelik construction apartments high end building logotype roko rokac kerovec
Download color palette

Logotype for a construction company from Turkey that builds luxury apartments.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Roko Kerovec
Roko Kerovec

More by Roko Kerovec

View profile
    • Like