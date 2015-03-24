Ainsley Wagoner

settings mobile iphone ux mobile ux settings page
Re-doing our settings page and this one was my craziest (but secretly favorite) proposal. Wasn't chosen but I still have a place for it in my heart 4ever.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
