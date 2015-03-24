Mo Safavynia

Land Rover Seinfeld

Mo Safavynia
Mo Safavynia
  • Save
Land Rover Seinfeld comedians in cars getting coffee jimmy fallon jerry seinfeld seinfeld land rover 1994 land rover 1994 truck suv illustration
Download color palette

This is a 1994 Land Rover Seinfeld (AKA Defender 90) from season 5 episode 7 of the web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" hosted by Jerry Seinfeld.

I will be uploading a car from the show every tuesday to dribble.

Please let me know if there is any car you want to see!

you can see bigger versions of the cars and other work by me on my site.

http://www.mosafavynia.com

Mo Safavynia
Mo Safavynia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mo Safavynia

View profile
    • Like