This is a 1994 Land Rover Seinfeld (AKA Defender 90) from season 5 episode 7 of the web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" hosted by Jerry Seinfeld.

I will be uploading a car from the show every tuesday to dribble.

Please let me know if there is any car you want to see!

you can see bigger versions of the cars and other work by me on my site.

