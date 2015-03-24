I'm a Skillshare Teacher

Jennifer Coyle Palandro

Jennifer Coyle Palandro
Jennifer Coyle Palandro
Dude - Skillshare asked me to teach a class, and I published one on how to create a hand drawn font. This is my preview image from the class. I'm so excited to say that already 170+ awesome folks have enrolled in my class. Come join me!

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Jennifer Coyle Palandro
Jennifer Coyle Palandro

