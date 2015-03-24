Liz Donovan

A burden we can't bear

A burden we can't bear icon illustration constructivist shapes green orange black texture angles iconography
Snippet of an upcoming Verse of the Day, done for @DSGNHAVN at Faithlife.

Editorial and branding illustration with a friendly vibe
