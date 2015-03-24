Laura

NHEE logo

NHEE logo nh mountains ocean sea logo environment design graphic vector shapes
This is a potential logo that I have created for the redesign of NHEE that could serve with their slogan "Excellence in environmental education from the mountains to the sea"

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
