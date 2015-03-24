Rafe Goldberg

Product Page

Rafe Goldberg
Rafe Goldberg
Hire Me
  • Save
Product Page fashion online retail ecommerce cart gallery slider button grid web
Download color palette

The product detail page for DOTBK's online store. Fun little soldout animation on hover included!

(Excuse the poor quality of the GIF. It's a direct screen capture b/c I'm a poor web designer and no one wants to teach me AE...)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Rafe Goldberg
Rafe Goldberg
code + pixels
Hire Me

More by Rafe Goldberg

View profile
    • Like