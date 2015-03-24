🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed and co-founded Roger in late 2014, a networking app to easily get the contact information of the people we meet.
It captures location, date, picture and audio notes of the meeting. Also, Roger automatically sends a follow-up email or text to your new contact.
Tired of business cards, messy notes and blank emails? You can download Roger here: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/roger-the-new-handshake/id908078561