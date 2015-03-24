I designed and co-founded Roger in late 2014, a networking app to easily get the contact information of the people we meet.

It captures location, date, picture and audio notes of the meeting. Also, Roger automatically sends a follow-up email or text to your new contact.

Tired of business cards, messy notes and blank emails? You can download Roger here: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/roger-the-new-handshake/id908078561