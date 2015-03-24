Marko Stupic

Gecko

Gecko icon-a-day icon illustration gecko water run run on water water fish lizard deep blue sparkle
I have started exploring with blur tool in illustrator. Much more time consuming than Photoshop I must say. But I'm satisfied with the results. :)
This illustration is part of icon-a-day.com project.

It was mentioned to me that user Kondratieva Anna made similar illustration few years ago. I failed to see it, and rebound it. Here is the link to her awesome illustration.

