Mockup of White iPhone 6 Plus in the Car While Driving

It is well known that using the phone while driving is a hazardous thing to do, that is why mobile companies offer different options to drive safely while still making great use of some of your smartphone's features. For example, in this amazing iPhone 6 mockup, we can see the device is set in a car dock that allows the driver to take quick glances at the screen and control some actions like the GPS, perhaps a music player or even use voice command to make phone calls or send texts. This is a great mockup that displays a white iPhone 6 Plus in portrait position in an environment we can all relate to, the inside of the car, use this mockup to display your new app or website in use and within a realistic and sophisticated environment.