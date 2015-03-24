White iPad Mini Being University Classroom Mockup

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Attending school can be both difficult and tedious, that is the reason why there are so many apps developed everyday to help overcome those problems. Wether your just created an educational and researching iOS app, a great game with amazing visuals or simply a social or entertainment app, this is a great place to show it in. College students tend to spend lots of time online, especially if they have such a wonderful device as the iPad Mini, that is why this university environment is great to display your new iOS app. Try it out now by simply dragging your image straight into the iPad's screen or typing a URL to grab one from there, just keep in mind mobile responsive websites look best!