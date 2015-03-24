Business Man Using an HTC One M8

Showing off your app is a main part of the process of developing it, and to do that wisely, choosing mockups to share screenshots of your app being used in a real context is a great option. Take a look at this amazing android mockup, it features a black HTC One M8 smartphone being held by a businessman who is relaxing in the garden after a big meeting. By using this HTC mockup to display your app or website, you will increase your visibility and provide an insight on your app's design and features. Try this mockup right away by uploading your screenshots or typing your URL, Placeit will take care of the rest and you will get an amazing image that will enhance your app marketing.