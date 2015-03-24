Nicholas Davidson

Golden

Creative director turned chef, Lauren Godfrey, has an insatiable appetite for delicious food, and a passion for storytelling and pretty pictures. We worked with Lauren to develop and launch her food blog, We Golden, which focuses on sharing custom recipes that prove healthy, nutritious food can be both beautiful and delicious.

www.wegolden.com

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
