Who's the Boss?

Who's the Boss? illustration teeth eye fish crazy boss
Imagine arguing btween that crazy deepwater fish and her eye-shaped-rounded-like thingy.
Who's the Boss!? You are sir! Good, just asking! ...and they swim back into the deep....OoOoooOOoooo

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
