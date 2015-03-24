Jacob Miller

Boat On The Ocean

boat ocean water wheel marine lake sun clouds sky
This is inspired from a few different facets of my life. I grew up along Lake Michigan in the upper peninsula. My grandfather was a cook on boats when he was young. A close friend of mine is employed by the coast guard. Then I saw the wheel/helm hanging on the wall at another friend's place recently as well.

It just made sense to make this. I think life is the best place to find our own ideas.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
