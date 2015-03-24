Ryan Morgan

Get Work Done desk work station design designer creative creatives flat illustration
This illustration never made the light of day for the project I made it for... we ended up needing something much more simplified. I still like it and wanted to dribbble it along with the many workstation illustrations here on dribbble.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
