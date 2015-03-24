Hula App Icon

Marco Paccagnella

App Icon for Hula, the Shopping Discovery app.

Spin the hula-hoop to discover the best products from local shops around you and the latest trends in your area. We’ll guide you there with our map directions, bringing you the inspiration and serendipity you need!

Available on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/hula-local-shopping-serendipity/id949688822

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
