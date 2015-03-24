KathleenDunnam
The Animal Adventurers

The Animal Adventurers elevation church ekidz series logo animals boy scout badges illustration
This is a series graphic used in our eKidz ministry for children 3 years to kindergarten (Quest). The patches are our animal mascots we created for Quest children to identify what small group they're in each weekend.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
