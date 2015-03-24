Jaroslav Getman

Scared Do One Thing Everyday That Scares You

Jaroslav Getman
Jaroslav Getman
Hire Me
  • Save
Scared Do One Thing Everyday That Scares You ios app ios app ui user interface iphone concept screen
Download color palette

Scared makes you go out of your comfort zone. Everyday, write something you did that you are proud of. How many days in a row will you do it ? It's a challenge against yourself to do it everyday. The app helps you with suggestions, tracking, and social pressure from other users.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Jaroslav Getman
Jaroslav Getman
Solving problems through design
Hire Me

More by Jaroslav Getman

View profile
    • Like