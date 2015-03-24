Scared Do One Thing Everyday That Scares You

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Scared makes you go out of your comfort zone. Everyday, write something you did that you are proud of. How many days in a row will you do it ? It's a challenge against yourself to do it everyday. The app helps you with suggestions, tracking, and social pressure from other users.