555

The day is my enemy

555
555
  • Save
The day is my enemy prodigy mixtape cassette tape homage
Download color palette

Trying to stream the latest prodigy album on iTunes and the internet keeps going down... I miss tapes. They might not have sounded perfect but at least you got to listen to a whole album without the interruptions.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
555
555

More by 555

View profile
    • Like