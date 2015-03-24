Sean Steininger is an under water videographer, island explorer, master dive instructor, and most importantly one of my best road dawgs. Threw together some double S's to keep him on that fresh island style, halfway across the world.

Sean is currently hopping around Fiji, or some near there, I think, hard to keep track. Either way, check out some of his dive footage and make yourself mad you aren't doing it too. https://vimeo.com/seansteininger