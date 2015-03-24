AJ Mercer

Sandy Man

AJ Mercer
AJ Mercer
  • Save
Sandy Man monogram logo scuba diver fish
Download color palette

Sean Steininger is an under water videographer, island explorer, master dive instructor, and most importantly one of my best road dawgs. Threw together some double S's to keep him on that fresh island style, halfway across the world.

Sean is currently hopping around Fiji, or some near there, I think, hard to keep track. Either way, check out some of his dive footage and make yourself mad you aren't doing it too. https://vimeo.com/seansteininger

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
AJ Mercer
AJ Mercer

More by AJ Mercer

View profile
    • Like