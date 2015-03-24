Marco Paccagnella

Logo design for TechLondon, a community built out of Slack & Twitter to chat hiring, technology, marketing, funding and more in Tech City:
https://twitter.com/techlondonio

The basic idea was using the hashtag element (typical of Slack and Twitter), keeping it minimal and modular, together with the London blue/red tube colors.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
