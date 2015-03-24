Traffic info

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When Apple released Swift I decided to learn a little programming and give life some apps I had in mind. Now I'm refreshing the design of a simple app I coded with Swift and I'll try to make it more usefull.
In addition to showing cameras, the application will provide information on traffic, weather and alerts on road conditions.
I'm a designer and it's not my intention to become a programmer, so I'm doing it in a very slow pace.
Hope I'll be able to code it!