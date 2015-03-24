Carlos Machado

Traffic info traffic ios app interface ui iphone6
When Apple released Swift I decided to learn a little programming and give life some apps I had in mind. Now I'm refreshing the design of a simple app I coded with Swift and I'll try to make it more usefull.

In addition to showing cameras, the application will provide information on traffic, weather and alerts on road conditions.

I'm a designer and it's not my intention to become a programmer, so I'm doing it in a very slow pace.

Hope I'll be able to code it!

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
