Brittany Lang

Recycle Event

Brittany Lang
Brittany Lang
  • Save
Recycle Event recycle green celebration e-waste electronics recycling batteries earth day
Download color palette

Here are some samples of the graphics I created for our annual Recycle-O-Rama & Earth Day Celebration.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Brittany Lang
Brittany Lang

More by Brittany Lang

View profile
    • Like