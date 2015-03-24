Stefan Chirila

Lucian Bernhard Fraktur Extrafette

Lucian Bernhard Fraktur Extrafette ampersand gothic font vintage retro type typeface lettering fraktur typography antique revival
The ampersand sign of the font I'm working on right now. It's a revival of Lucian Bernhard Fraktur Extrafette typeface.

