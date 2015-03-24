Tack Mobile

Pebble Time Design Kit

Download color palette

While exploring some concepts for Pebble Time, we decided to put together an interface kit for Sketch and device frame for Framer. Maybe you'll find it useful too.

Learn more at http://blog.tackmobile.com/article/pebble-time-design-kit/

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
