Carina Vinke Business Cards

Carina Vinke Business Cards business card letterpress cards logo branding music singer musician triplex paper print typography type
Minimalist business card, logo and identity design for Dutch singer Carina Vinke. Triple layered stock paper with only her name letter pressed. When handed out, each card will be personalized by Carina with a pen to give it a special impression. In this way she can determine with whom she shares personal contact and whom not.

