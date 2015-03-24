Carina Vinke Business Cards

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Minimalist business card, logo and identity design for Dutch singer Carina Vinke. Triple layered stock paper with only her name letter pressed. When handed out, each card will be personalized by Carina with a pen to give it a special impression. In this way she can determine with whom she shares personal contact and whom not.