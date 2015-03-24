Joey Seales

Magic City Salsa Label

Joey Seales
Joey Seales
Hire Me
  • Save
Magic City Salsa Label label birmingham packaging salsa jar product magic city alabama steel
Download color palette

Full die-cut label detail.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Joey Seales
Joey Seales
Designer / Drawer / Thinker / Tinkerer
Hire Me

More by Joey Seales

View profile
    • Like