The Church At York - Logo

Jesus David Rosario
Jesus David Rosario
The Church At York - Logo
An abstract logo design inspired by @Yoga Perdana, this logo is the reason @Stephen Espamer-Murrill sent me an invite. Thank you again Stephen!

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Jesus David Rosario
Jesus David Rosario

