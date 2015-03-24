Massai

Brazillian Mythology - The legend of Iara

This is the first of a serie of Brazillian Mythology Serie. This is about the Iara legend, also known as The Water Mother.

More details on my behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/23901823/Brazillian-Mythology-Iara

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
