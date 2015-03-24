🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I have always wanted to redesign the BF Join or Die snake. So i quickly put to task. I wanted to keep the imagery, but maybe upgrade it a little bit. I always hated the head of the original snake. I think Ben Franklin would have pooped himself if he could see what we do with computers these days. Hope you dig!