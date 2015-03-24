Zachary Kern

Legion of Food

Zachary Kern
Zachary Kern
Hire Me
  • Save
Legion of Food food truck skull fork motorcycle biker tire bolt gold grunge food truck
Download color palette

Hand rendered logo for Legion of Food, a non-profit food truck association in Des Moines, Iowa.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Zachary Kern
Zachary Kern
We came. We saw. We concurred.
Hire Me

More by Zachary Kern

View profile
    • Like