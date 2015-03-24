Sakari Niittymaa

Logo Concept - Creatide

Logo Concept - Creatide logo concept draft tide creative creatide
Concepting "Creatide" logo... Anyone have good suggestion for the typeface in mind? Any comments? Thanks! :)

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
