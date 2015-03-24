Ily Phelps

WHO

Ily Phelps
Ily Phelps
  • Save
WHO animation owl monoline wordmark
Download color palette

Who would have guessed, another owl inspired by a co-worker. Thanks for the animation tips @Tyler Zenk

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Ily Phelps
Ily Phelps

More by Ily Phelps

View profile
    • Like