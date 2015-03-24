Daniele Montella

Haunted House

Daniele Montella
Daniele Montella
  • Save
Haunted House haunted horror halloween mansion mattepainting debut
Download color palette

Here my first shot. One of my first matte painting done for a graphic challenge many years ago.
Done with photoshop and a wacom tablet.
Thanks to @PaoloErtreo for the invite.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Daniele Montella
Daniele Montella

More by Daniele Montella

View profile
    • Like