Dale Stiling

Too many chiefs...

Dale Stiling
Dale Stiling
  • Save
Too many chiefs... illustration typography retro indian pencil vintage pen classic calligraphy type motorbike drawing
Download color palette

Illustration and typography piece based on the famous saying "Too many chiefs not enough Indians" Hand drawn first then scanned in and laid out digitally. www.dalestiling.com

Dale Stiling
Dale Stiling

More by Dale Stiling

View profile
    • Like